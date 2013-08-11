LATEST NEWS
- Govt puts social media giants on notice
December 18, 2019ACCC digital recommendations for social, privacy and media endorsed by Govt... read more
EDITOR'S PICKS
Case Studies
- Rising to the top with real-time data
December 16, 2019When divestment prompted leading NZ dairy solutions provider DTS to transform their systems, they turned to Abel ERP... read more
- Scitech embraces Dynamics 365 for financial insights
November 25, 2019Australia’s leading STEM engagement organisation gets the upgrade that will help it empower kids to thrive in the 21st century... read more
- PYBAR migrates to the cloud with Azure solution
November 14, 2019A need to replace its outdated on-premises infrastructure to be able to offer better redundancy and connectivity… read more
- Digital disruption in the trans-Tasman dental industry
November 12, 2019Taking the ‘pain’ out of dental care with the Lumino Dental Plan... read more
Features
- Winning at RPA
November 1, 2019A matter of using robots and human intelligence when the hat fits... read more
- Is IoT the ‘asbestos of the future’?
October 17, 2019Just what is the cost of unfettered connected-device growth?... read more
- Readying up for PEPPOL
October 9, 2019With government support, new EDI standard promises big rewards... read more
- The tech Gartner says you need to know
October 3, 2019And there's more to it than (yawn) blockchain, IoT and AI… read more
Research
- Building a business case for AR automation
November 7, 2019How to confront outdated processes and make your project a top priority... read more
- Whitepaper: How to pick an inventory management solution that scales with your business
September 26, 2019Learn how to pick a software solution that supports the mission of a growing company... read more
- Whitepaper: The future of finance is in the CFOs hands
September 26, 2019Learn why CFOs should look at different ways to become more strategic... read more
- AR Automation: The key to collecting payments faster
September 16, 2019Even a small improvement in DSO can have a big impact on a business's financial health... read more
Opinion
- The future of analytics is augmented
December 17, 2019Analytics is at an inflection point... read more
- Delivering a data analytics program that delivers
December 16, 2019Do you have the data warehouse to support a data driven future?... read more
- Why businesses need to rethink budget planning
October 29, 2019Data might just be the key to helping you deploy capital efficiently and take advantage of increasingly fast-moving opportunities... read more
- Data is your digital lifeblood. But who is responsible for securing it?
October 8, 2019There’s a big misconception around security that threatens to trip up many companies moving to the cloud... read more